NS1, the leader in application traffic intelligence and automation, today unveiled its cloud-managed solution for DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI), delivered through the NS1 Connect platform. NS1 Cloud-Managed DDI enables organizations to deliver core network services across their distributed network footprint with the agility of software-based deployment, the scale of cloud-native operations, and the operating efficiency of SaaS management. With this release, NS1 offers the first and only unified solution for Managed DNS, DDI, and intelligent application traffic management built on a converged platform designed for dynamic, distributed application, and network environments.

Modern distributed enterprises managing multiple branches or locations must securely, reliably, and intelligently connect their applications, customers, employees, and devices everywhere from the edge to the cloud. Traditional network services are centralized, siloed, and manually operated, making them ill-suited to meet the needs of modern businesses. With rigid deployment requirements, limited scalability and programmability, management overhead, inadequate integrations, and a lack of global intelligence and visibility, these old solutions hold back innovation and connectivity.

"Network teams managing application traffic and connectivity in distributed environments demand a new approach to delivering core services that can scale with the business," said David Coffey, chief product officer, NS1. "With the release of Cloud-Managed DDI on NS1 Connect, we have converged foundational services like external and internal DNS, DHCP, IPAM, and intelligent traffic steering on a single technology stack with internet scale infrastructure, centralized management, lightweight deployment, automated scalability, and global intelligence."

NS1 Cloud-Managed DDI extends the value of NS1 Connect, the industry's first cloud-native platform purpose-built to connect applications and audiences across dynamic and distributed application and network footprints. It delivers unparalleled operating leverage for IT teams, empowering them to execute with the speed, scalability, and reliability demanded by today's most innovative, global enterprises.

With NS1 Cloud-Managed DDI, network services can be quickly deployed in a lightweight, software-defined manner on existing edge infrastructure and cloud platforms. Comprehensive APIs and toolkit integrations allow network services to be dynamically scaled and orchestrated with cloud-native automation and speed. Distributed locations remote offices, retail locations, coffee shops, hotels, hospitals, and other edge environments can operate independently even if connectivity to central service hubs is disrupted. The SaaS delivery model allows for cloud management that boosts operational efficiencies and minimizes service disruptions due to upgrades and maintenance.

The internet and applications powering our world depend on NS1. Billions of people connect to work, school, entertainment, and healthcare and stay informed because of the company's innovative technology. As an ally for innovators, NS1 helps our customers turbocharge their ideas in pursuit of building the better future through connecting applications and audiences at the distributed edge. NS1's application traffic intelligence and automation portfolio makes applications faster, more reliable, and more secure everywhere. With technologies for cloud-native network services, edge-to-cloud networking, and application traffic optimization delivered on a unified platform, NS1 helps eliminate the barriers between applications, users, infrastructure, and data. NS1 has more than 800 customers across the globe, including Dropbox, Fox, Salesforce, LinkedIn, and eBay, and is backed by investments from Energy Impact Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

