Cryptocurrency casino Rollbit launches pioneering new non-fungible tokens, granting special features for its users.

Willemstad, Curacao--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - Rollbit is excited to become the first crypto casino to launch innovative utility Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Rollbots are Rollbit's branded NFTs, allowing individuals to own a part of the casino and receive a share of the profits from certain areas, as well as becoming a VIP which boasts a variety of benefits.





Rollbit



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8074/99325_ca074259ae2384bac8dd782961fb.jpg

Utility is the Main Act

Rollbots are a collection of 10,000 unique robots, generated algorithmically using over 120 traits with proof of ownership on the Ethereum blockchain. Based on the ERC-721 standard that underlies most digital collectible and utility projects, Rollbots are more than Pixar-style digital art pieces, they offer unrivaled utility from day one.

Speaking about the NFT launch Razer, founder of Rollbit, said:

"We're delivering an NFT collection that has utility right from the moment of launch that is unmatched by other projects. The launch follows the introduction of Rollboxes, which are exclusive to Rollbit and give players the chance to win high-valued NFTs. The biggest utility offered by Rollbot NFTs is that holders can create their own Rollboxes, in effect, becoming the house and earning a return for the NFTs they risk."

By owning a Rollbot, users enjoy several VIP perks, which multiply if more than one is owned. These include the following:

Creating custom Rollboxes and earn passive income from NFTs,

Profit-sharing from our upcoming NFT marketplace and a portfolio of new Rollbot-related games,

Access to a provably fair lottery with weekly prizes,

An enhanced reward program for the user's casino and trading account on Rollbit.

The Rollbot Presale Approaches

For a chance to take part in the Rollbot NFT presale on October 14th, users will need to join Rollbit's Discord, invite 3 friends and reach a rank of level 3 by being active in our server (note: chat logs will be checked to discourage spam and incentivise users to be helpful). During presale, Rollbots can be purchased for $500, a 50% discount versus the upcoming public sale. A total of 2,000 Rollbots are to be sold in the presale while 7,000 will be sold in the public sale. The remaining 1,000 can be won through giveaways or by playing Rollboxes. The date for the public sale will be announced on Rollbit's discord soon.

To ensure a fair distribution, Rollbot NFTs can only be bought directly on Rollbit's main site. Since Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC) deposits are supported on-site, this means you can purchase a Rollbot NFT with these cryptocurrencies as well as Ethereum (ETH). Rollbit's NFT sale will allow buyers to avoid expensive gas fees while at the same time making it easier to take part and purchase a Rollbot. The minting process will also be provably fair and randomised.

Rollbit is also offering abuyback period of 30 days after the sale ends, so if users want to refund their purchases, they can and this means there's no risk in purchasing a Rollbot. Further details can be found on the Rollbot NFT sale page, including an exciting roadmap which includes an NFT marketplace, new NFT gambling games, and a second generation of Rollbots once Rollbit's sportsbook feature is launched in the near future.

For more information about Rollbit's latest developments, visit Rollbit's main site here.

Get in touch with Rollbit via email

Join the Rollbit community on Discord

Follow Rollbit on Twitter

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: GrayFox

Contact Email: grayfox@rollbit.com

ROLLBIT is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Related Images

image1.png

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99325