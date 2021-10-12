

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), global insurance brokerage and risk management services, on Tuesday said it acquired Cincinnati-based W.P. Dolle, LLC for an undisclosed sum. The company has been on a buying spree this month.



Founded in 1872, W.P. Dolle is a retail property, casualty agency and employee benefit consultant, serving a diverse client base across the greater Cincinnati tristate region of the U.S.



Mark Rummler, Rich Veleta and their team are expected to relocate to Gallagher's nearby Cincinnati office under the direction of Sean Gallagher, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region retail property, casualty brokerage operations, and Tom Lannen, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region employee benefits consulting operations, the Illinois-headquartered acquirer said in a statement.



At NYSE, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co had closed at $156.92 per share on Monday, a rise of 0.81 percent, compared to its previous close of $155.66 per share.



