Restoration Anchors Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 227 Million in 2026, Says a New Study by Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Restoration Anchors Market by Product Type (Mechanical Restraining Anchors, Mechanical Repair Anchors, and Helical Tie Anchors), by Application Type (Masonry, Natural Stone, Precast Concrete, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's restoration anchors market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Restoration Anchors Market: Highlights from the Report

Restoration anchors are used for repairing and stabilizing weak masonries and to restore and provide strength to the existing buildings. Restoration is the process of preserving and returning the building to its former position or improve its condition.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the construction industry hard with a grave impact on the entire ecosystem. The restoration anchors market logged a massive decline of -8% in 2020, quite aligned with the decline in the overall construction industry. Based on the primary interviews coupled with the study of recovery trajectories of previous downturns, it is estimated that the market will start rebounding from 2021 onwards followed by maintaining sequential growth. Overall, the restoration anchors market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 5.4% in the long run to reach US$ 227 Million in 2026.

Based on the product type, mechanical restraining anchor is expected to remain the most dominant product type in the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for mechanical restraining anchors from masonry and precast concrete applications. In addition to that, mechanical restraining anchors are gaining traction as they eliminate the need for the removal and resetting of stone, brick, or precast panels.

Based on the application type, masonry is expected to remain the dominant application type in the market during the forecast period. Increasing investments in the maintenance and repair of existing building structures are the major growth driver for the use of restoration anchors for masonry applications.

In terms of regions, Europe is expected to remain the largest market for restoration anchors during the forecast period. The demand for restoration anchors is growing in the region due to the presence of several historical buildings, stringent government regulations, and growing disposable income of consumers leading to an increased demand for restoration of buildings. North America and Asia-Pacific are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an expected rebound in the construction industry and increasing investment in the maintenance of old and historical buildings.

Following are the key players in the restoration anchors market:

Fisher Group

Helifix, Inc.

PAM Ties Ltd.

PROSOCO, Inc.

Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

Sormat Oy

SureCPS Group

Target Fixings Ltd.

Thor Helical Ltd.

Wykamol Group Ltd

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the restoration anchors market and has segmented the market in three ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the three ways in which the market is segmented:

Restoration Anchors Market, by Product Type

Mechanical Restraining Anchors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Mechanical Repair Anchors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helical Tie Anchors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Restoration Anchors Market, by Application Type

Masonry (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Natural Stone (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Precast Concrete (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Restoration Anchors Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA and Canada )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Saudi Arabia , and Others)

