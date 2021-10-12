DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF (PR1R) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2021 / 16:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF

DEALING DATE: 11/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.9245

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37588060

CODE: PR1R

