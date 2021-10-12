DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2021 / 16:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK

DEALING DATE: 11/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 210.1141

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 170365

CODE: CU1

ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1 Sequence No.: 124115 EQS News ID: 1240175 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

