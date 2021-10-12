Exabel and LinkUp partner to launch alternative data insights platform

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exabel, a data and analytics platform for investment teams, is partnering with LinkUp to deliver a powerful new insights platform for LinkUp's investment clients.

The LinkUp Data Insights Platform will give portfolio managers additional insights based on LinkUp's job listings data. The platform delivers user-friendly dashboards, visualizations and KPI monitoring capabilities. This assists investors in idea generation by spotting trend shifts in LinkUp's jobs data.

Partnering with Exabel gives alternative data vendors a compelling extra presentation and monitoring layer that investors value, utilising Exabel's unique Al analytics, financial modelling and data science platform. The LinkUp Data Insights Platform forms part of Exabel's growing partnership program.

Exabel's partnership solutions empower data vendors to discover new value-added insights in their datasets, demonstrate extra value to potential customers in easy-to-create report cards, and deliver a new, proven Insights product that appeals to a wide group of professional investors. Through its partnership with Exabel, LinkUp's clients can now much more easily and quickly leverage alternative data to exploit investable insights.

LinkUp indexes millions of job listings directly from employer websites daily. By only collecting data directly from employers, LinkUp eliminates the 'noise' that pollutes other jobs datasets leaving the labor market data highly accurate and powerful in its clarity. From its archive of over 165 million job postings, LinkUp has developed a wide range of data products and services that offer unparalleled predictive power into the current and future job market.

Neil Chapman, CEO of Exabel commented: "We are thrilled to be partnering with LinkUp on this new insights platform. LinkUp's job listings data affords investors a powerful insight into the decisions being taken within boardrooms - one of alternative data's most compelling capabilities. We are proud to be working with the best in class in this vital section of the alternative data market.

"Today most investors want to use alternative data, but many find the cost and complexity of modelling data in-house a prohibitive burden. Exabel allows active managers to benefit from alternative data immediately to supplement fundamental strategies.

"We are looking forward to working with LinkUp to create actionable insights on its data. Dashboards, intelligent screening KPI prediction models and company drill down tools are among the many features our easy-to-use SaaS platform can deliver."

Toby Dayton, CEO of LinkUp commented:

"The LinkUp Data Insights Platform makes exploring and using our data easier for many existing clients and opens our data up to new market segments. Exabel's platform adds tools for investigating the data and testing strategies that have previously required substantial client development expertise and time. The Insights Platform allows users to focus on investment strategy immediately. Exabel has helped us make the potential of LinkUp's data more apparent and improved the value proposition by shrinking deployment times. We think users are going to love being able to dive into the data immediately with a powerful toolset that gives them a new vantage point on forward-looking corporate hiring plans'.

About Exabel

Exabel is an analytics platform for any investment professional who wants to benefit from alternative data and modern data science tools in their investment process. It fulfils a growing need in financial markets: while use of data - including fundamental, market, proprietary and alternative data - is critical for asset managers, modelling such data in house has become an excessive use of time and resources for all but the very largest investment firms. Exabel's SaaS-delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows investment teams to benefit from alternative data immediately. Exabel is currently growing rapidly having raised $22.7m and increased the team to 25 employees with more hiring underway.

