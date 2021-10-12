Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, October 12
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 September 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|China Suntien Green Energy
|11.1%
|China Everbright Environment
|6.2%
|Drax Group
|5.6%
|Greencoat UK Wind
|4.6%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|4.6%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|4.6%
|Fortum
|4.3%
|National Grid
|4.2%
|SSE
|4.2%
|RWE
|4.1%
|New Energy Solar
|3.9%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.8%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|3.8%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|3.7%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|2.8%
|Acciona
|2.7%
|Grenergy Renovables
|2.6%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.3%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|2.2%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
|1.9%
At close of business on 30 September 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £52.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|28.4%
|Renewable energy developers
|27.8%
|Renewable focused utilities
|13.4%
|Biomass generation and production
|6.7%
|Energy storage
|6.4%
|Waste to energy
|6.2%
|Electricity networks
|4.2%
|Renewable technology and service
|2.3%
|Liquidation portfolio
|1.8%
|Carbon markets
|1.3%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.4%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|14.2%
|United Kingdom
|27.6%
|Global
|11.3%
|Europe (ex UK)
|19.2%
|China
|22.3%
|India
|1.8%
|Latin America
|2.3%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.4%
|100.0%
