Dienstag, 12.10.2021
Vicinity zeigt Muskeln und veröffentlicht Prognose! Sichere 440% Steigerung?!
PR Newswire
12.10.2021 | 17:27
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

London, October 12

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 September 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
China Suntien Green Energy11.1%
China Everbright Environment6.2%
Drax Group5.6%
Greencoat UK Wind4.6%
NextEnergy Solar Fund4.6%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc4.6%
Fortum4.3%
National Grid4.2%
SSE4.2%
RWE4.1%
New Energy Solar3.9%
China Longyuan Power Group3.8%
Algonquin Power & Utilities3.8%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure3.7%
Clearway Energy A Class2.8%
Acciona2.7%
Grenergy Renovables2.6%
TransAlta Renewables2.3%
Foresight Solar Fund2.2%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund1.9%

At close of business on 30 September 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £52.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds28.4%
Renewable energy developers27.8%
Renewable focused utilities13.4%
Biomass generation and production6.7%
Energy storage6.4%
Waste to energy6.2%
Electricity networks4.2%
Renewable technology and service2.3%
Liquidation portfolio1.8%
Carbon markets1.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.4%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America14.2%
United Kingdom27.6%
Global11.3%
Europe (ex UK)19.2%
China22.3%
India1.8%
Latin America2.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.4%
100.0%
