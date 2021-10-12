Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 September 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets China Suntien Green Energy 11.1% China Everbright Environment 6.2% Drax Group 5.6% Greencoat UK Wind 4.6% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.6% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.6% Fortum 4.3% National Grid 4.2% SSE 4.2% RWE 4.1% New Energy Solar 3.9% China Longyuan Power Group 3.8% Algonquin Power & Utilities 3.8% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 3.7% Clearway Energy A Class 2.8% Acciona 2.7% Grenergy Renovables 2.6% TransAlta Renewables 2.3% Foresight Solar Fund 2.2% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 1.9%

At close of business on 30 September 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £52.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 28.4% Renewable energy developers 27.8% Renewable focused utilities 13.4% Biomass generation and production 6.7% Energy storage 6.4% Waste to energy 6.2% Electricity networks 4.2% Renewable technology and service 2.3% Liquidation portfolio 1.8% Carbon markets 1.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.4% 100.0%