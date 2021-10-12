Anzeige
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 12

12 October 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 145,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 666.110p. The highest price paid per share was 668.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 656.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.017% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 452,724,700 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 853,496,996. Rightmove holds 12,832,384 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
621656.60 08:07:52
493659.60 08:11:08
189659.60 08:11:08
53659.40 08:11:10
646660.40 08:13:02
342660.40 08:15:01
367660.40 08:15:01
675660.20 08:18:39
684660.00 08:18:39
147659.80 08:24:34
380659.80 08:24:34
122659.80 08:24:34
737661.40 08:28:33
653661.60 08:28:33
631662.40 08:34:31
367663.60 08:43:30
38663.60 08:43:30
215663.60 08:43:30
736662.00 08:45:17
646662.60 08:48:07
75662.60 08:48:07
712662.80 08:52:57
644664.20 08:57:16
674664.00 08:58:40
301663.60 09:02:28
353663.60 09:02:28
678662.40 09:04:41
733661.60 09:09:26
615663.40 09:13:50
380662.80 09:14:43
240662.80 09:14:43
589663.00 09:14:43
154663.00 09:14:43
437663.20 09:18:01
240663.20 09:18:01
350663.80 09:22:13
680663.80 09:22:40
439664.00 09:24:02
186664.00 09:24:02
627663.80 09:27:39
350663.60 09:27:39
396663.60 09:27:39
743663.40 09:32:08
82663.20 09:32:08
529663.20 09:32:08
29662.80 09:36:55
740663.20 09:38:25
373663.20 09:38:25
350663.20 09:38:25
679663.00 09:43:46
59663.20 09:51:51
151663.20 09:51:51
87663.80 09:53:55
600663.80 09:53:55
326664.00 09:56:28
337664.00 09:56:28
350665.00 10:02:05
350666.20 10:06:38
24666.00 10:07:05
575666.60 10:09:47
315666.60 10:09:47
630666.80 10:10:00
620666.60 10:11:11
647667.20 10:15:53
260667.20 10:18:04
469667.20 10:18:04
733667.40 10:24:29
749667.20 10:24:59
9667.00 10:30:17
260667.60 10:33:17
481667.60 10:33:17
69667.40 10:33:17
580667.40 10:33:17
371667.60 10:39:04
350667.60 10:39:04
77667.40 10:44:07
667667.40 10:44:07
607667.00 10:52:48
371667.20 10:54:03
261667.20 10:54:03
658667.00 10:54:03
673666.60 10:57:57
629666.60 11:00:53
612666.20 11:06:04
367666.80 11:12:09
727666.60 11:13:10
755666.80 11:16:23
12666.40 11:20:38
127666.40 11:20:53
598666.40 11:20:53
303666.80 11:28:23
399666.80 11:28:23
643667.00 11:33:14
692666.80 11:40:12
56666.40 11:43:21
696666.40 11:43:21
570666.00 11:49:26
113666.00 11:49:26
425665.40 11:54:06
239665.40 11:54:06
258665.20 12:08:39
14665.40 12:11:48
15665.40 12:13:26
14665.60 12:16:01
511665.60 12:16:55
168665.60 12:16:55
345665.60 12:16:55
338665.60 12:16:55
58665.60 12:16:55
626665.80 12:18:45
70665.60 12:18:54
608665.60 12:18:54
237665.60 12:18:55
366667.20 12:23:41
104667.20 12:23:41
212667.20 12:23:41
380667.00 12:25:51
231667.00 12:25:51
264666.40 12:30:26
24666.60 12:31:31
600666.60 12:31:31
659666.60 12:34:34
700667.40 12:40:07
707667.20 12:41:55
590667.00 12:41:57
67667.00 12:41:57
222666.60 12:49:36
437666.60 12:49:36
712666.60 12:52:16
34666.60 12:52:16
32666.40 12:52:29
582666.40 12:52:29
685666.80 12:57:10
48666.80 12:57:10
618666.80 13:01:44
29666.60 13:02:12
461666.60 13:02:12
49666.60 13:02:12
207666.60 13:02:12
715666.40 13:07:16
1967667.20 13:21:22
900667.20 13:21:22
207667.20 13:21:22
335667.20 13:21:22
2187668.60 13:24:20
91668.60 13:24:20
902668.60 13:24:20
662668.40 13:24:21
361668.40 13:24:21
350668.40 13:24:21
756668.80 13:29:08
550668.20 13:30:40
166668.20 13:30:40
642668.00 13:33:23
717667.80 13:35:15
479667.80 13:35:16
260667.80 13:35:16
615667.60 13:37:55
573667.60 13:40:10
51667.60 13:40:10
197667.40 13:44:26
259667.40 13:44:26
213667.40 13:44:26
233667.20 13:49:03
404667.20 13:49:03
632667.00 13:50:41
186666.80 13:54:30
432666.80 13:55:28
755666.80 13:55:28
11666.80 13:55:28
125666.60 13:57:24
169667.40 14:01:28
645667.40 14:01:28
59667.80 14:03:57
113667.80 14:03:57
550667.80 14:03:57
647668.00 14:05:24
233668.40 14:06:32
350668.40 14:06:32
630668.40 14:08:16
659668.60 14:10:22
331668.60 14:10:22
350668.60 14:10:22
691668.40 14:13:47
41668.40 14:13:47
717668.40 14:16:48
612668.20 14:20:52
301668.20 14:20:52
350668.20 14:20:52
688668.00 14:22:22
737667.80 14:26:01
347667.60 14:26:43
726667.80 14:29:51
239667.60 14:30:07
478667.60 14:30:07
689667.80 14:31:22
323667.80 14:31:22
350667.80 14:31:22
658666.40 14:32:04
136666.60 14:33:55
582666.60 14:33:55
600666.60 14:33:55
67666.60 14:33:55
728667.20 14:36:56
758667.40 14:38:01
200667.00 14:38:38
198667.80 14:40:12
487667.80 14:40:12
612667.80 14:41:20
620667.20 14:42:54
42667.20 14:42:54
685665.80 14:45:19
747665.20 14:47:04
677664.40 14:51:00
350664.40 14:51:00
313664.40 14:51:00
463665.00 14:52:48
281665.00 14:52:48
618665.40 14:55:00
36665.40 14:56:01
614665.40 14:56:01
730665.40 14:56:01
720665.40 14:56:42
750665.40 14:58:08
609665.40 15:02:20
350665.40 15:02:20
326665.40 15:02:20
340665.40 15:02:20
350665.40 15:02:20
350665.40 15:02:20
631665.80 15:04:24
614665.60 15:04:29
288665.40 15:04:30
18665.40 15:04:30
152665.60 15:07:35
549665.60 15:07:35
720665.80 15:09:01
2665.80 15:09:01
92665.80 15:09:01
600665.80 15:09:01
586665.60 15:10:52
105665.60 15:10:52
225666.00 15:14:42
273666.00 15:14:42
849665.80 15:14:46
752666.60 15:15:46
293666.40 15:16:30
350666.40 15:16:30
92666.40 15:20:02
596666.40 15:20:02
168667.40 15:24:41
506667.40 15:24:41
683667.40 15:24:41
354667.20 15:24:42
272667.20 15:24:42
325667.40 15:25:47
137667.40 15:25:47
235667.40 15:25:47
668668.00 15:28:13
359667.80 15:28:16
359667.80 15:28:16
600667.60 15:30:01
307668.00 15:34:05
380668.00 15:34:05
263667.80 15:34:05
470667.80 15:34:05
11667.60 15:34:52
13667.60 15:34:52
589667.60 15:34:52
122667.60 15:36:08
667667.80 15:36:08
677667.40 15:38:04
754667.00 15:39:48
743666.80 15:41:59
653666.80 15:43:53
677666.60 15:43:53
294666.40 15:44:54
350666.40 15:44:54
406667.00 15:47:04
332667.00 15:47:04
15667.00 15:47:04
600667.00 15:47:04
723667.20 15:49:04
562666.80 15:49:06
187666.80 15:49:06
311666.40 15:50:49
350666.40 15:50:49
51666.20 15:52:04
584666.20 15:52:04
631666.20 15:52:28
39665.60 15:52:53
324665.60 15:52:53
350665.60 15:52:53
576665.40 15:55:18
16665.40 15:55:18
32665.40 15:55:18
14665.80 15:57:42
672665.80 15:57:42
686665.60 15:58:13
479665.60 15:59:27
206665.60 15:59:27
370665.40 15:59:29
218666.20 16:01:31
716666.60 16:02:39
220666.60 16:02:39
614666.60 16:02:39
129666.60 16:02:39
600666.60 16:02:39
616666.20 16:04:07
661666.40 16:07:02
746666.40 16:07:02
179666.20 16:08:12
178666.20 16:08:12
2534666.80 16:11:10
45666.80 16:11:10
608666.60 16:11:23
156666.60 16:11:23
684666 16:13:12
35666 16:13:12
747666 16:14:12
140666 16:15:12
287666 16:15:12
330666 16:15:12
48666 16:15:12
205666 16:15:12
630666 16:15:41
211667 16:17:54
137667 16:17:54
667667 16:18:11
53667 16:18:11
344667 16:18:13
306667 16:18:13
87667 16:20:07
126667 16:20:07
43667 16:20:07
73667 16:21:02
1380667 16:21:02
724667 16:21:04
821666 16:22:32
705666 16:22:32
22666 16:24:36
27666 16:24:36
973667 16:25:19
