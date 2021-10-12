Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino: A Very Barry Christmas Comes to Westgate Las Vegas

POP MUSIC ICON BARRY MANILOW AND WESTGATE LAS VEGAS BRING THE FULL-SCALE CHRISTMAS PRODUCTION TO LAS VEGAS FOR THE FIRST TIME

A Very Barry Christmas Brings Holiday Cheer! Performances on Dec. 2, 3 and 4!

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino announced today that Barry Manilow will bring his full-scale holiday production A Very Barry Christmas to Las Vegas for the first time at Westgate's legendary International Theater.

In September, Barry Manilow returned to Las Vegas to reopen his wildly successful residency show, MANILOW: LAS VEGAS - The Hits Come Home!.

A Very Barry Christmas has delighted audiences all over the country and promises to become an instant Las Vegas holiday classic.

Christmas show dates are scheduled for Dec. 2, 3 and 4 and will support the Las Vegas Toys for Tots campaign with local Marines on hand at the International Theater to accept toy donations.

MANILOW: LAS VEGAS - The Hits Come Home! made its debut in May 2018 to sold-out audiences and rave reviews. This spectacular show is unlike anything Manilow has ever done with massive video walls, sets and special effects - a non-stop evening of Manilow's massive catalog of Top 40 Hits. He has been named a "Best of Las Vegas" Best Resident Performer/Headliner by the Las Vegas Review Journal, and was among the first inductees in the inaugural Las Vegas Magazine Hall of Fame. The show has received rave reviews from media outlets all over the world.

UPCOMING SHOW DATES NOW ON SALE:

October 14 - 16, 2021

October 21 - 23, 2021

November 11 - 13, 2021

A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS

December 2 - 4, 2021***

February 10 -12, 2022

February 17 - 19, 2022

March 3 - 5, 2022

April 7 - 9, 2022

April 21 - 23, 2022

MANILOW: LAS VEGAS - The Hits Come Home! and A Very Barry Christmas tickets range in price from $54.75 to $354.99 plus tax and applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com , the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino WOW Rewards Center at (702) 252-6000 ext. 5050 or online at www.barrymanilow.com or www.westgatelasvegas.com

ABOUT BARRY MANILOW

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. The GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

ABOUT WESTGATE LAS VEGAS RESORT & CASINO

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the iconic world-class destination and the home of Legendary Vegas Safe Fun, offers a unique blend of amenities and excitement with all your favorite table games, hottest slots on the market, incredible restaurants, endless entertainment, more than 225,000 square feet of meeting space and the world's favorite Race & Sports SuperBook®, which is home to Nevada's largest wagering system and more than 4,500 square feet of newly-updated state-of-the-art HD video screens, in a comfortable, smoke-free environment. Westgate Las Vegas provides a range of culinary adventures with eight Las Vegas restaurants, including the world-famous Benihana Village, the award-winning Edge Steakhouse, now rated the top restaurant and top steakhouse in Las Vegas on TripAdvisor and Fresco Italiano, the top Italian restaurant in Las Vegas on TripAdvisor.

The home of legendary performer Barry Manilow, the property features entertainment options in the International Theater and the Westgate Cabaret and has recently undergone nearly $300 million in renovations that has encompassed every square inch of the property, including the addition of 300 timeshare villas, a new suite of fine dining restaurants, a fully renovated pool deck, 2,100 remodeled Luxe Rooms & Signature Rooms and the luxurious Serenity Spa in Las Vegas, which was awarded the 2017 Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award. For more information or to book our Las Vegas hotel, call toll free at (800) 732-7117 or log on to WestgateLasVegas.com.

