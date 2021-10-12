

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended marginally down on Tuesday after a highly lackluster session as investors looked for directional clues.



The benchmark SMI recovered after an early setback, and moved along the flat line almost till the end of the session. The index, which slid to 11,645.43 in early trades, ended the session with a loss of 14.81 points or 0.13% at 11,756.76.



Givaudan shares slid 2.36% despite the fragrance and flavour maker reporting decent sales growth in the first nine months of the year.



Roche Holding and Alcon lost 1.06% and 1.01%, respectively. Holcim, UBS Group, Novartis and Credit Suisse ended marginally down.



ABB, Swisscom, Geberit, Partners Group, Zurich Insurance Group, SGS and Netle gained 0.4 to 0.85%.



Lonza Group gained nearly 0.5%. The chemicals and technology company updated its 2024 Group and divisional mid-term guidance driven by strong momentum across businesses.



Among the stocks in the SMI Mid Price Index, Lindt & Spruengli shed nearly 1%. AMS, Dufry, BB Biotech and Baloise Holding lost 0.5 to 0.71%.



Tecan Group climbed nearly 2%, while SIG Combibloc, VAT Group and Cembra Money Bank gained 1.3 to 1.5%. Zur Rose and Schindler Ps both ended nearly 1% up.



In coronavirus news, Swiss health officials say new Covid-19 infections, hospital admissions and deaths are all expected to stabilise 'at a high level'. Officials added that the situation in hospitals remains tense.



