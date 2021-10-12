Localz Appoint ex-Verizon Connect MP as Its New VP of Sales EMEA

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Localz , leading experts in last mile customer engagement, location and messaging technology, has today announced a newly appointed Vice President of Sales EMEA, Gary Rosier-Taylor. Following on from a successful year of triple-digit-growth Localz has appointed Gary Rosier-Taylor to help with its aggressive expansion plans across EMEA.

Former Managing Partner UK & Ireland at Verizon Connect, Gary Rosier-Taylor has over a decade of experience working in software and technology sales environments, specialising in start up organisations going through significant growth phases and increasing market exposure. Gary Rosier-Taylor's experience includes working as a global account manager at Gartner.

"Right now, customer expectations across every sector in the world have completely changed. The global pandemic pushed the entire generation to engage with technology like never before, and this is a perfect opportunity to support organisations who need to deliver a step change in customer experience while simultaneously driving down costs and improving efficiency. Localz technology has already enabled businesses around the world to do exactly that, and this is a perfect time to join the company in an exciting period of growth," said Gary Rosier-Taylor, VP of Sales EMEA at Localz.

"The pandemic has forced companies in every sector to digitally transform. For industries which have been slower to adopt technology, this has been a real challenge. Our technology has been used to solve a number of issues the pandemic has created such as contactless service delivery, click & collect and curbside pick up. We have the pleasure of working with global leaders in sectors such as retail, housing and utilities and it is now the perfect time to expand our expertise within the EMEA market. Gary brings over a decade of experience aiding startups/scale ups to reach the next phase of growth and we are excited for him to be at the helm of our EMEA sales team," said Tim Andrew, CEO and Co-Founder at Localz.

About Localz

Localz are experts at digital customer engagement, combining real-time location tracking and multi-party customer communications. Localz takes the last mile complexity out of the day of service, offering businesses configurable solutions to make the day of service awesome.

The Localz platform enables real-time service tracking, accurate ETAs, two-way communication, and dynamic feedback. Localz increases customer satisfaction and first-time access rates, saving operational costs along the way.

Localz is used by RAC, HSS Hire, OVO Energy, Autoglass, Rentokil, and Woolworths.