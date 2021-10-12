Anzeige
Central Puerto S.A.: Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date For The Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast

BUENOS AIRES / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Third Quarter 2021 results on November 9, 2021. Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Enrique Terraneo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on November 10, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET.

To access the conference call, please dial:

Participants (Toll Free): +1-888-506-0062
International Participants: +1-973-528-0011
Access Code: 690294

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.

For further information please contact:

Nicolas Macchi
inversores@centralpuerto.com
+54 11 4317-5000 ext. 2447

Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701
Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires
(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aires
República Argentina

SOURCE: Central Puerto S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667742/Central-Puerto-Announces-Reporting-Date-For-The-Third-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-And-Webcast

