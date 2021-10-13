F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Data up to 8-years for Roche's OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) show early and ongoing treatment significantly reduced risk of requiring a walking aid in relapsing multiple sclerosis and disability progression in primary progressive multipl

- 35% reduction in risk of needing a walking aid in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) after 7.5 years vs. initiation 2 years later in Phase III open-label extension (OLE)
- 29% reduction in 48-week confirmed disability progression in primary progressive MS (PPMS) after 8 years vs. initiation after double-blind period in Phase III OLE
- New 8-year safety data show consistent benefit-risk profile across all OCREVUS clinical trials
- Shorter 2-hour infusion of OCREVUS was equally well-tolerated in Black, African-American, Hispanic and Latino populations compared with overall study populations across three studies
- Roche and research partners will be presenting late-breaking data on COVID-19 in treated patients
Basel, 13 October 2021 - Roche
