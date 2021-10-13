- (PLX AI) - Fiskars new Outlook FY comparable EBITA EUR 160-170 million, up from EUR 140-160 million previously.
- • Q3 sales EUR 292 million vs. estimate EUR 275 million
- • Q3 comparable EBITA EUR 38 million vs. estimate EUR 30 million
- • The upgrade is based on the company's better than expected financial performance during the third quarter, in particular towards the end of the quarter
- • A central factor is that Fiskars has so far successfully mitigated the global supply chain challenges, which have previously been highlighted as a material risk for the full-year financial performance
