- (PLX AI) - CropEnergies expects revenues in the range of EUR 970 to EUR 1,010 million euro for the full year.
- • Operating profit is expected to be between EUR 65 and EUR 90 million euro, EBITDA between EUR 105 and EUR 135 million
- • The main reason for the recently improved revenue and earnings expectations (which were upgraded in September) is the significant increase in ethanol revenues, the company said
- • The introduction of E10 in Sweden in August 2021 and in the UK in September 2021 has recently led to higher demand
- • However, higher raw material and energy prices will have a negative impact on earnings, the company said
