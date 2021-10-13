Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN), one of the world's leading infrastructure investment firms announces the appointment of Patrice Schuetz as Group Chief Financial Officer and Partner, effective immediately.

Patrice Schuetz joins Antin after 13 years at the Investment Banking division of Morgan Stanley. In his last position, he was an Executive Director in the Financial Institutions Group responsible for European Asset Wealth Management Coverage and Swiss Financial Institutions. Prior to that, Mr. Schuetz served in various finance and accounting roles at ABB Group in Zurich.

Mr. Schuetz is a graduate of the University of St Gallen, where he received a Master's degree in Banking and Finance. He also holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Applied Sciences in Business Administration in Zurich and completed further executive education at Harvard Business School.

Alain Rauscher and Mark Crosbie, co-founders and managing partners at Antin, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Patrice to the Antin team. His financial and markets experience will be a key asset for Antin. Patrice's appointment as CFO is an important milestone for Antin as it enters a new chapter in its history as a listed company after successfully completing its IPO on Euronext Paris."

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading independent private equity firm focused on infrastructure investments. Based in Paris, London and New York, and majority owned by its partners, the firm employs over 150 professionals. Antin targets majority stakes in infrastructure businesses in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors. Since its founding, Antin has €19.9 billion in Assets under Management and has made investments in 28 companies. Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0)

