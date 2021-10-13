Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Vicinity zeigt Muskeln und veröffentlicht Prognose! Sichere 440% Steigerung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.10.2021 | 07:41
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (188/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures in Tryg A/S (TRYG) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 1.07. The
re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, October 13, 2021. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return future prices have decreased by the
dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the
adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y", "Z", or "Q" in the series
designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019866
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.