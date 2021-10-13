Companies working together to lower the cost of recycling and improve material recovery in Europe with AI and automation

AMP Robotics Corp. ("AMP"), a pioneer in AI, robotics, and infrastructure for the waste and recycling industry, is expanding its footprint in Europe with the commissioning of a demonstration site at SIGMA SA facilities in Lublin, Poland. The site is open to recycling and waste management businesses throughout Europe to process their materials using one of AMP's AI-guided robotics systems to identify different types of paper, plastics, and metals for sortation.

AMP Cortex intelligent robotics system (Photo: Business Wire)

AMP has appointed Agrex-Eco, a comprehensive service provider for the waste industry, as its official distributor for customers in Poland. Agrex-Eco, celebrating 30 years in business, offers design and installation consultation along with technical training and support, and works with leading equipment manufacturers across Europe.

"The opening of our demo site in Lublin with Agrex-Eco and its long-term partner SIGMA is another key milestone as we expand our presence in Europe," said Gary Ashburner, European general manager, AMP Robotics. "We're mutually committed to lowering the cost of recycling and improving material recovery, and look forward to opening our doors to the waste and recycling community to show how our systems, powered by the industry's largest AI dataset, can transform their operations."

AMP installed its first robotic sorting system in Europe in late 2020. Since announcing its reseller partnership with REP-TEC Advanced Technologies for customers in the UK and Ireland in July and first installation on the islands with Recyco, AMP's team in Europe has grown to include sales support, training, and more, in addition to direct sales staff.

"There's a strong desire to implement AI and automation solutions for more efficient material processing in Europe, and AMP is the clear leader," said Jacek Zawadzki, CEO of Agrex-Eco. "The robot we've installed at the SIGMA reference site offers a great look for future customers and other interested parties at a system that's shifting the industry's economics."

AMP and Agrex-Eco are exhibiting at POLECO 2021, 13-15 October, stand 88, hall 5. AMP won two Gold Medals at POLECO 2020 for its intelligent robotics systems. To further its market penetration, AMP is actively seeking to establish additional reseller partnerships in Austria, France, Germany, The Netherlands, and Switzerland.

About AMP Robotics Corp.

AMP Robotics is modernizing the world's recycling infrastructure by applying AI and automation to increase recycling rates and economically recover recyclables reclaimed as raw materials for the global supply chain. The AMP Cortex high-speed robotics system automates the identification and sorting of recyclables from mixed material streams. The AMP Neuron AI platform continuously trains itself by recognizing different colors, textures, shapes, sizes, patterns, and even brand labels to identify materials and their recyclability. Neuron then guides robots to pick and place the material to be recycled. Designed to run 24/7, all of this happens at superhuman speed with extremely high accuracy. AMP Clarity provides data and material characterization on what recyclables are captured and missed, helping recycling businesses and producers maximize recovery. With deployments across North America, Asia, and Europe, AMP's technology recovers recyclables from municipal collection, precious commodities from electronic scrap, and high-value materials from construction and demolition debris.

About Agrex-Eco

Agrex-Eco Ltd is a family company operating in Poland as a provider of stationary and mobile machines, technology, industrial recycling solutions, and service for waste management business representing leading European manufacturers and AMP Robotics from the USA. Over the last 10 years Agrex-Eco has sold and installed more than 330 machines across Poland. The company, with its 30-year history, is well known in Poland and is positioned among the top three leading distributors in the market.

