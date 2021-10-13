Grasshopper, a Canada-based renewable energy developer, will use $48 million of financing to support four solar+storage projects in Massachusetts."From pv magazine USA Grasshopper Energy, a renewable energy developer with $1.8 billion in assets and offices in Toronto, Tokyo, and New York, has secured $48 million in financing from Cincinnati's Fifth Third Bank. The investment will support four Grasshopper projects in Massachusetts, including large-scale solar+battery energy storage. Grasshopper handles acquisition and development, legal and regulatory, corporate financing, project management, ...

