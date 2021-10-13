

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial and construction output and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month in August, following a 0.1 percent rise in July.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3612 against the greenback, 154.47 against the yen, 1.2651 against the franc and 0.8486 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



