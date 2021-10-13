Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.10.2021
Vicinity zeigt Muskeln und veröffentlicht Prognose! Sichere 440% Steigerung?!
WKN: A3C35N ISIN: SE0016589188 
13.10.2021 | 08:34
Invitation to Electrolux Q3 presentation

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux results for the third quarter of 2021 will be published on October 27, 2021, at approximately 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET. Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

You can listen to the presentation here.

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46 8 566 426 51
Participants in UK/Europe should call +44 3333 000 804
Participants in US should call +1 631 9131 422

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2020 Electrolux had sales of SEK 116 billion and employed 49,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

Pin code: 52992645#

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/invitation-to-electrolux-q3-presentation,c3431527

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3431527/1480130.pdf

Q3 2021 invitation eng

