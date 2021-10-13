Nasdaq Vilnius: Reminder: Enefit Green AS shares public offering

October 14th is the last day of Enefit Green AS shares public offering From October 5, 2021 10:00 Enefit Green AS shares (ISIN code EE3100137985) public offering is launched. The public offering closing date is October 14, 2021 14:00. Up to 71 428 572 shares are being publicly offered to investors in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Offer Price Range EUR 2.45 to 3.15 per Offer Share. Only orders with the Offer Orice EUR 3.15 per Offer Share can be entered into the auction. The Subscription period during which the Subscription order collection will take place is: October 5, 2021 from 10:00 until 16:00, October 6 - October 13, 2021 from 09:00 until 16:00, October 14, 2021 from 09:00 until 14:00. Settlement date: October 20, 2021 Retail offering in Latvia and Lithuania The subscription price of one Share is 3.15 EUR for retail investors Market: TSE Equity Auctions (Genium INET trading system) Order book: EGRIPO (EE3100137985) Settlement date: October 20, 2021 All Nasdaq Tallinn Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. An Estonian investor wishing to subscribe for the Offer Shares must contact the account manager, which manages the Nasdaq CSD securities account of the respective investor. Please see attached the Rules of Enefit Green AS subscription process through Exchange trading system. Detailed information of the offering of Enefit Green AS is provided here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.