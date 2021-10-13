

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc (NWG NWG.L) announced a new target to provide 100 billion pounds of Climate and Sustainable Funding and Financing (CSFF) by the end of 2025. The Group said this will support the investment needed to transition the UK to a net zero economy and will assist the bank's customers including SMEs on their transition to a net zero and a more sustainable economy.



The Group also published its new CSFI Criteria that we will use to determine the assets, activities and companies that are eligible to be counted towards the 100 billion pounds CSFF from 1st January 2022.



