- (PLX AI) - Spar Nord raises Outlook FY core earnings to DKK 1,475-1,575 million from DKK 1,350-1,500 million previously.
- • Raises Outlook FY profit after tax to DKK 1,250-1,350 million from DKK 1,100-1,300 million previously
- • The upgrade was driven by continued high customer activity, positive developments in the financial markets and reversal of impairments backed by continued improvements in the financial situation of both private and corporate customers, the bank said
- • Says Q3 has shown a satisfactory business growth just as positive developments in the financial markets has contributed to positive market value adjustments on both the bank's equity portfolio and the bank's portfolio of strategic shares
- • Spar Nord now expects an income from impairments of around DKK 100 million for the full year
