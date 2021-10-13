- (PLX AI) - Assa Abloy fell 2% at the open after Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock on worries about accelerating input cost increases.
- • Assa Abloy cut to neutral from buy at BofA, with price target cut to SEK 265 from SEK 315
- • Raw material inflation is worsening for Assa, and may be sustained because of production constraints in China, BofA said
- • Assa has pricing power, but the divergence between input and output prices is likely to continue, BofA said
