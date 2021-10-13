Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Wird es jetzt richtig ernst?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.10.2021 | 09:34
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company: Invitation Letter to 2021 China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to enhance the friendly exchanges between Chinese enterprises and the Central and Eastern European Countries, promote trade & economic exchanges, CCPIT-China Council for the Promotion of International Trade will hold and China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company will undertake the 2021 China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo from October 18 to 27, 2021. The details of the exhibition are as follows.

Welcom to join 2021 China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo

1. Basic information of the exhibition

Exhibition Name: China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo
Exhibition date: October 18-27, 2021
Venue: CCPIT cloud exhibition platform (https://ceec.ccpit-expo.com/)
Organizer: China Council for the Promotion of International Trade
Undertaker: China Chamber of International Commerce
ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company
Exhibition content:
Textile and clothing/cotton products in major cotton producing areas, medical instruments, hardware and building materials, gifts, office supplies, home appliances, furniture, consumer electronics, etc.

Exhibition scale: more than 1000 Chinese enterprises are expected to participate in.

Exhibition supporting activities:
In order to deepen trade cooperation and enhance trade exchanges between China and countries in Central and Eastern European, 2021China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo will hold 6 "live docking activities of Trade Week" in combination with trade experience, time difference, culture and industry characteristics, focusing on bilateral trade advantageous industries and building an online trade negotiation platform. We sincerely invite people from all walks of life in Central and Eastern European to participate in the expo. The specific arrangement of the docking meeting is as follows:

industry

date

Time (Beijing time)

Textile and clothing/cotton products in major
cotton producing areas

2021.10.18

15:00-16:30

medical apparatus and instruments

2021.10.19

15:00-16:30

Hardware building materials

2021.10.20

15:00-16:30

Gift office supplies

2021.10.21

15:00-16:30

Home appliances

2021.10.22

15:00-16:30

Consumer electronics

2021.10.25

15:00-16:30

2. Exhibit / visit method

Register to participate / visit the exhibition free of charge. Platform website: https://ceec.ccpit-expo.com/

Chinese exhibitors and friends from all walks of life in Central and Eastern European Countries are well welcomed to participate in the exhibition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658022/IMAGE_1.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.