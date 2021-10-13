Sungrow's new utility-scale string inverter can supply a maximum of 352 kW, just a year after it launched a 250 kW string inverter that was billed as the world's most powerful. The new inverter arrives mid-2022.Sungrow's major launch at Intersolar Europe in their utility string inverter range is the SG350HX, a three-phase 352 kVA device billed as one of the world's most powerful string inverters. Already available in China and India, Sungrow is bringing the upgrade to the SG250HX in mid-2022 for utility-scale solar projects. The added power capacity of the SG350HX was driven by the increasing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...