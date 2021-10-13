Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.10.2021
PR Newswire
13.10.2021 | 10:16
Perfinal Technologies: Core Banking Provider Perfinal Announces New CBDC-ready Engine plus UI Allowing Non-Tech CFOs to Build a Digital Bank.

DEBRECEN, Hungary, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungary-based core banking provider Perfinal says its new platform will be CBDC-ready and will allow bankers in non-tech roles to design and build an EMI or neobank.

Using the 'Financial Commander' interface, CFOs can visualise financial elements and construct and test workflows, while Perfinal's Flux engine works in the background to execute their commands.

"This is advanced Fly-By-Wire tech for banks," says CEO Mate Brezovszki. "Financial Commander does exactly what it says: it puts financial officers back in command as financial players compete for the digital landscape."

Other new features include multi-subsidiary treasury management and multi-layer anti-fincrime technology to meet the needs of rapidly-emerging technologies such as virtual currencies and central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Brezovszki emphasises that the new functionalities and features are only possible due to Perfinal's core technology.

"There's no Financial Commander without Full Financial Automation, and that's only possible with the Flux Engine, something we've built from the ground up over the last six months.

"These technologies also put Perfinal in a unique position for anticipating requirements and applications for CBDCs."

According to Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Tracker, a majority of central banks around the world are conducting research into CBDC with several pilots, including in China and France, already either in process or announced.

Launched in January 2021, Perfinal is currently focused on development with further announcements expected for 2022.

Contact:
Albert Bowkett
Albert.bowkett@perfinal.com
+36306745933

© 2021 PR Newswire
