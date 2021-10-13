

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production remained unchanged in August, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production remained unchanged month-on-month in August.



Manufacturing output increased 0.1 percent monthly in August.



Electricity declined 3.5 percent and production in mining and quarrying fell 2.6 percent



On a yearly basis, industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 0.5 percent in August.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production decreased 9.9 percent monthly in August and grew 3.0 percent from a year ago, the agency said.



