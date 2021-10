John Wood Group PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes that Roy A Franklin, Chair of the Company, has been appointed to the board of directors of Energean plc (LSE: ENOG), effective 13 October 2021.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary