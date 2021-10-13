DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR (AEME) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Oct-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 12/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.5993

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49189730

CODE: AEME

ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME Sequence No.: 124203 EQS News ID: 1240402 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 13, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)