Reliance New Energy Solar has signed an agreement with Danish firm Stiesdal A/S to develop and manufacture Stiesdal HydroGen electrolyzers for green hydrogen production in India.From pv magazine India Reliance Industries' new energy arm will manufacture electrolyzers in India under a technology partnership with Denmark-based renewable energy firm Stiesdal A/S. The two sides have signed an agreement to collaborate on the technology development and manufacturing of Stiesdal HydroGen electrolyzers in India. Stiesdal claims its innovative electrolyzer technology can produce green hydrogen at a significantly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...