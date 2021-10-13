Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.10.2021 | 12:10
Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China: College Student Innovation, Entrepreneurship Competition Finals Kick off in E. China

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The finals of the 7th China International College Students' "Internet+" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition kicked off on October 13th in Nanchang, capital of east China'sJiangxi Province. The event was organized by the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China and Jiangxi Provincial Government.