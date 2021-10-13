Storytel appoints Andreas Lindblom as Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel appoints Andreas Lindblom as Head of Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations. In addition to leading the controlling function, Andreas will develop the company's Investor Relations function.

Andreas Lindblom comes from a background in the finance industry, having held roles within alternative investments, business control and investor relations. Andreas' most recent experience is as Head of Investor Relations at Hoist Finance, a publicly listed company at Nasdaq Stockholm.

"I am really excited to join Storytel's amazing global journey in the growing audio market. The market potential is massive, and being a global industry leader in the audiobook segment, Storytel is in pole position. I am eager to contribute with my experience to make Storytel continue on its path, while ensuring that the external stakeholders understand the strategy enabling continued success," says Andreas Lindblom , Head of FP&A and Investor Relations at Storytel.

"I am very happy to welcome Andreas to Storytel. His combined experience will be a perfect fit for challenging the way Storytel works in order to further drive growth and value creation, combined with translating this into our financial story on our trajectory to profitable growth," says Sofie Zettergren, CFO at Storytel.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser. FNCA can be reached at info@fnca.se or +46 8 528 00 399.

For further information, please contact:

Sofie Zettergren, Chief Financial Officer, Storytel AB

Email: sofie@storytel.com

Tel: +46 70 509 98 08

Dan Panas, Head of Global Communications & PR, Storytel ABEmail:

dan.panas@storytel.com

Tel: +46 70 186 52 90

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest subscribed audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers listening and reading of more than 700,000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. Storytel's streaming business is conducted under the brands Storytel and Mofibo. Storytel's publishing business area is carried out through the audiobook publisher StorySide and acclaimed Nordic publishing houses such as Norstedts, People's and Gummerus. Storytel operates in 25 markets around the globe and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

