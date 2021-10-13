The financing round will be used to drive the Spanish PV software specialist's international growth in markets such as the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, accelerate product development and improve customer experience.From pv magazine Spain RatedPower, the Spanish technology company that pioneered the development of software to optimize the development of solar plants, today announced the closing of a US$6 million financing round led by Seaya Ventures, the European venture capital fund and lead investor in unicorns such as Glovo, Wallbox and Cabify, and with the participation ...

