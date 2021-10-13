- (PLX AI) - Jewelry demand remains strong even as consumers return to more normal activities after the pandemic, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading their recommendation on Signet to neutral from underperform.
- • Signet does not expect any material disruptions for the remainder of the year due to its strong vendor partnerships and use of air freight over ocean freight
- • This is a key advantage and offsets the risk of spending shifts, BofA said
- • NOTE: Pandora is scheduled to report earnings for the third quarter on Nov. 3
