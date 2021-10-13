

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.21 billion, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $1.50 billion, or $2.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.19 billion or $0.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.1% to $9.15 billion from $12.56 billion last year.



Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.19 Bln. vs. $1.51 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $2.33 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.15 Bln vs. $12.56 Bln last year.



