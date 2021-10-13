Nobis Announces New Global Brand Ambassador Simu Liu

Canadian luxury outerwear brand celebrates 15th anniversary by challenging the status quo.

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 15-year anniversary, Canadian luxury outerwear brand Nobis has announced their Global?Brand?Ambassadorship with Marvel Studios new breakthrough superhero and Canadian?actor, Simu?Liu known for his role in Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.?This new partnership between Simu Liu and Nobis?represents the pursuit of excellence,?discovering?your own opportunities and unapologetically pursuing your passions, an?ethos that?Nobis?continues to live by, through?innovation,?performance, and impeccable style.?

Simu Liu has continually placed a strong importance on supporting Asian creators and entrepreneurs throughout his career. And as an actor he has sought out roles in film and television that frequently challenge the status quo. The vision for this partnership was to apply that same fresh perspective of challenging conventions and celebrating them on a global stage.?Nobis' culture aligns effortlessly with Simu's vision to?lead with excellence, passion, and inclusivity - a priority commitment that has been present for founders, Kevin Au-Yeung & Robin Yates for the brand's past 15 years of business.?

"Over the last 15 years, Nobis has pushed the boundaries of excellence with it's innovative approach to highly adaptable, fashion forward performance apparel, as such we are extremely honoured to be partnering with a beacon of excellence, change and diversity Simu Liu" say?Nobis' Founders Kevin Au-Yeung & Robin Yates. "His determination for diversification and influential strength is inspiring and embodies the Nobis ethos authentically and naturally for this incredibly special milestone."

Inspired by providing consumers with confidence to express themselves, Simu and Nobis created a series of vignettes throughout this new campaign that correspond with different elements of Simu's personal journey and professional career. These important components of his life including music, sports and writing signify the obstacles he has overcome throughout his life based on preconceived misconceptions due to his ethnicity.??

"To me,?this?new?adventure with Nobis is personal - it has provided me with the chance to help continue to pave the way for those who are denied opportunity based on their ethnicity,?in ways that bring their voices and stories to the forefront,"?says Simu Liu.? "I truly stand behind Nobis and the notion of defying society's parameters through fashion."?

This announcement of introducing Simu Liu as a Global Ambassador comes with the introduction of a new collection meant to push boundaries, evoke a sense of purpose through timeless and functional silhouettes, and incorporate a modern twist that channels Simu's authentic style.??

Visit? Nobis.com .?

About Nobis?

In 2007, "Nobis"- Latin for "us" was launched. Nobis is a globally renowned Canadian premium outerwear and accessory brand that embraces the conviction that trends may come and go but style, function and quality will remain forever timeless. Collections are designed for the ever-changing global winters, unpredictable seasonal?conditions,?and the growing need for fashionable and functional outerwear. Under?InnoVision?Holdings Corporation, Nobis continues to test new boundaries in the?fashion outerwear and accessories markets at a rapidly growing rate. In 2010, Nobis was selected as one of the three finalists of the Markham Board of Trade Global Business Excellence Award. Nobis is currently available in over 35 countries, in North America, Europe, and Asia including USA, France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Czech Republic, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and of course, our home Canada.?

Press Contact:?Canada, Alexandra Scarlato,?Pomp & Circumstance PR,? ?ally@pomppr.com ?or 416-804-3717; United States, James Volpe, White Sneaker Consulting, james@whitesneakerconsulting.com

