Veeva Systems: Veeva Vault CDMS Delivers Agility and Speed for Oncology Trials

Emerging biotechs use modern clinical data management to accelerate study builds and easily adapt to change

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that the number of biotechs using Veeva Vault CDMS to run faster, more effective oncology trials more than doubled over the last year. Vault CDMS, a modern cloud application suite designed to manage clinical data for today's study builds, delivers the agility and efficiency needed to handle the demands of highly complex studies.

Oncology trials are difficult to execute and demonstrate higher rates of amendment than other studies. To address these challenges, biotechs need flexible and agile systems that enable clinical teams to adapt based on trial outcomes. Traditional EDC systems have proven to be slow to configure and hard to adapt, taking an average of 30 days to implement a study amendment.1

With Vault CDMS, data managers can make mid-study amendments without data migration or downtime. This ensures timely changes are implemented, keeps studies on track, and speeds execution. Study teams are also able to perform interactive design review and apply necessary changes in real-time.

"Adaptive trials allow for planned modifications to collect subject data nimbly and to facilitate strategic changes with a study," said Toby Odenheim, director, technology and governance at Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI). "Veeva Vault CDMS enables us to make real-time changes to enroll new patients, drive greater therapeutic efficacy, and operate more cost-effectively."

"Data managers feel the need for speed with every study amendment. Paired with significant execution challenges such as protocol deviations, local labs, and RECIST, and it is clear the industry needs a new toolset," said Richard Young, vice president, strategy, Veeva Vault CDMS. "By providing the flexibility to adopt changes fast, biotechs can drive greater focus on patient safety and accelerate the development of life-changing cancer treatments."

Over 40% of biotechs with new studies awarded to Veeva this year are running oncology trials. These companies are adopting Vault CDMS to benefit from an easy-to-use system that doesn't require custom functions. Vault CDMS supports complex treatment cycles, cohorts, and branching with simple rules and dynamics, allowing designers to build studies faster.

Hear oncology biotech Kronos Bio discuss how they are simplifying the EDC build for their complex oncology trial with Vault CDMS at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect on 14 October 2021. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register at veeva.com/Summit.

To learn more about Vault CDMS for oncology trials, visit veeva.com/eu/oncology.

Vault CDMS is a modern cloud application suite that combines electronic data capture (EDC), local labs, coding, data cleaning, and reporting. As the shift to modern clinical data management gains momentum, Vault CDMS has been used in more than 250 trials, over 100 of which have been successfully locked.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Vault CDMS, visit: veeva.com/eu/CDMS

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Contact:



Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Kiran May

Veeva Systems

+44-796-643-2912

kiran.may@veeva.com

1 Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, IMPACT Report, volume 23, number 3, 2021

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg