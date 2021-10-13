Aite-Novarica Group Announces Winners of the 2021 Impact Innovation Awards in Cash Management and Payments

Aite-Novarica Group will recognize the innovative financial institutions that have leveraged best-in-class technology during an awards presentation at the Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum being held virtually October 19 and 20.

Boston, MA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite-Novarica Group is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Impact Innovation Awards in cash management and payments. The awards recognize innovation achieved by financial institutions leveraging technology to set a higher standard. The awards will be presented to the honorees during a virtual awards ceremony at Aite-Novarica Group's fourth annual Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum taking place on October 19 and 20, 2021.



In its fourth year, the awards program honors the innovative financial institutions that are introducing new products, capabilities, or levels of automation and effectiveness that bring the industry one step closer to next-generation banking. These are the financial institutions, regardless of size, that others will follow. The winners across the six categories are as follows:

AI and Advanced Analytics: Eastern Bank

Customer Experience: Silicon Valley Bank

Digital Channel Initiative by a Canadian Bank: Royal Bank of Canada

Digital Channel Initiative by a U.S. Bank: PNC Bank

Product Development: U.S. Bank

Operational Efficiency: Bankers' Bank

Global Disruptor:Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking

The award winners and finalists were selected based on the following criteria:

Level of innovation and competitive advantage

Market need

Impact on customer experience

Impact on customer operational efficiency

Level of new revenue opportunity

Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction

Level of scalability across customer base

Future roadmap



"Demonstrating innovation and an ability to not only align with but also stay one step ahead of corporate customer needs is critical to a bank's success in today's competitive cash management and payments industry," says Christine Barry, Head of Banking & Payments Insights & Advisory Services at Aite-Novarica Group. "This year's submissions were especially innovative. It is a pleasure to award and spotlight these industry leaders," she adds.

The winners were selected by a global panel of both internal and independent experts on cash management and payments. The identification of an Aite-Novarica Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite-Novarica Group of any vendor, product, or service.



About Aite-NovaricaGroup's Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum:

Aite-Novarica Group strategic advisors and invited industry panelists will be sharing the latest insights and analysis on cash management and payments trends at the Aite-Novarica Group Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum taking place virtually on October 19 and 20, 2021. To learn more about the event, please visit the event website here. You can also follow updates about the event on Twitter using ICMP_Forum.

About Aite-NovaricaGroup:

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base. The quality of our research, insights, and advice is driven by our core values: independence, objectivity, curiosity, and integrity.