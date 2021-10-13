DJ AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF (PR1S) AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Oct-2021

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF

DEALING DATE: 12/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.6123

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 213702

CODE: PR1S

ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1S Sequence No.: 124261 EQS News ID: 1240510 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

