Mittwoch, 13.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Wird es jetzt richtig ernst?
13.10.2021
International Investment Forum (IIF) on October 14, 2021

HANOVER and AUGSBURG, Germany, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a purely digital live event, the International Investment Forum (IIF) offers access to listed companies from the small and mid-cap segments worldwide with no detours. The speakers on October 14, 2021 are executives of listed companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical and aerospace sectors. Small- and mid-cap investors, value investors, portfolio and fund managers, bankers, investment advisors, journalists and media representatives are invited. An overview of the schedule and presenting companies can be found on www.ii-forum.com.

International Investment Forum (IIF) logo

Eastern Time

Company

Industry

Market cap in CAD*

Ticker(s)

04:00am

Osino Resources Corp.

Gold exploration

100M

TSXV: OSI | FSE: RSR1

04:45am

Brainchip Holdings Ltd.

Technology

596M

ASX: BRN | OTCQX: BRCHF

05:30am

Almonty Industries Inc.

Tungsten

183M

TSX: AII | OTCQX: ALMTF

06:30am

Clean Logistics SE

Hydrogen

134M

FSE: SD1

07:15am

Kleos Space SA

Space DaaS

116M

FSE: KS1 | ASX: KSS

08:00am

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Energy

157M

FSE: DR0

09:00am

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

Biotechnology

175M

TSX: CRDL | NASDAQ: CRDL

09:45am

Meta Materials Inc.

Smart materials

1,859M

NASDAQ: MMAT | FSE: MMAT

10:30am

BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

Blockchain/Crypto

258M

CSE: BIGG | OTCQX: BBKCF

11:15am

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Energy

96M

TSXV: SOIL | FSE: SMK

* as per October 11, 2021

"The live format is exciting in several ways. On the one hand, we are creating barrier-free access for all investor groups via digital channels. On the other hand, it provides us with a platform for exciting trends and hidden champions from our international network," says Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH.

Manuel Hoelzle, CEO of GBC AG: "With this event, we are supplementing our previous capital market conferences with a purely English-language, international format. For years, the trend towards broader and diversified international investments of different asset classes has been observed. Participants can now look forward to interesting insights."

Register now at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__AF905tXQDusVrXET1t4pg

About IIF - International Investment Forum

IIF - International Investment Forum will take place on October 14, 2021. Ten companies and their CEOs will present their companies and answer investors' questions via Zoom. The event opens at 3:45 am Eastern Time (ET) ends at 12:00 pm ET. More information: www.ii-forum.com.

About Apaton Finance GmbH (Co-Organizer)

Apaton focuses primarily on growth companies and helps build investor relationships. Partners are located all over the world. When a company is in a transition phase and enters a new market or a growth phase, Apaton becomes active. Apaton's experts create investable visibility in new regions and markets.

About GBC AG (Co-Organizer)

GBC AG has been organizing capital market conferences since 2001. To address the capital market directly, around two-thirds of all German issuers from the small and mid-cap sectors have used GBC conferences over the past 20 years. The GBC conference series is aimed primarily at asset managers, fund managers, family offices, analysts and financial journalists.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658045/International_Investment_Forum_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
