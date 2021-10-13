The Vietnamese solar manufacturer presented its new half-cut monocrystalline PERC PV module at last week's Intersolar Europe. It features an efficiency of 21.38% efficiency and maximum power output of 605 W.Tokyo headquartered VSun launched its latest new PV module for utility-scale solar projects at last week's Intersolar Europe event in the German capital of Munich. The new module employs half-cut monocrystalline passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) technology and boasts efficiencies of up to 21.38%. Comprising 120 bifacial monocrystalline half cut solar cells, its power output ranges between ...

