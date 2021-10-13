

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India-based software services company Wipro Ltd. (WIT) reported Wednesday that second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders was 29.31 billion Indian rupees or $394 million, up 18.9 percent from last year's 24.84 billion rupees.



Earnings per share were 5.35 rupees or $0.07, up 23.8 percent from 4.32 rupees last year.



Gross revenues for the quarter grew to 196.67 billion rupees or $2.65 billion, up 30.1 percent from 151.15 billion rupees a year ago.



Jatin Dalal, CFO said, 'We sustained our operating margins in Q2 in a narrow band even after absorbing the full impact of our recent acquisitions and investing significantly in our business across sales, capabilities and talent.'



Looking ahead, the company said it expects revenue from the IT Services business to be in the range of $2.631 billion to $2.683 billion, translating to a sequential growth of 2.0% to 4.0%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WIPRO LIMITED ADR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de