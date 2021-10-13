22nd Century Group (XXII) is poised to benefit from a growing cannabis market and increased demand by cultivators for higher-yielding crops. The upcoming harvest, additional plant lines in 2022-23 and strategic partnerships should boost revenues and accelerate the commercialization of the company's improved hemp/cannabis lines. Moreover, XXII's recently announced entry into the less-regulated hops market significantly expands its total addressable market as it leverages its intellectual property (IP) and scale to increase product speed to market.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...