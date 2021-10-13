22nd Century Group (XXII) is poised to benefit from a growing cannabis market and increased demand by cultivators for higher-yielding crops. The upcoming harvest, additional plant lines in 2022-23 and strategic partnerships should boost revenues and accelerate the commercialization of the company's improved hemp/cannabis lines. Moreover, XXII's recently announced entry into the less-regulated hops market significantly expands its total addressable market as it leverages its intellectual property (IP) and scale to increase product speed to market.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
22ND CENTURY GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de