- (PLX AI) - Camurus appoints Jon U. Garay Alonso as Chief Financial Officer from Feb. 1.
- • He is currently Finance Director, Europe at Baxter International
|17:10
|Camurus Names Garay Alonso as New CFO
|17:06
|CAMURUS AB: Camurus appoints Jon U. Garay Alonso as Chief Financial Officer
|30.09.
|CAMURUS AB: Change in number of shares and votes in Camurus
|16.09.
|Camurus: FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation For CAM2029
|16.09.
|Camurus AB: FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation in the US for CAM2029 for the treatment of polycystic liver disease
|LUND, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camurus (NASDAQ STO: CAMX) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for the company's...
|CAMURUS AB
|16,020
|+3,62 %