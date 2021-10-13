Officials with Norsk Titanium (Norsk), the industry leader in additive manufacturing of aerospace-grade titanium components, announced today that Gail A. Balcerzak has joined the company as General Counsel. Balcerzak joins Norsk with over 20 years of in-house legal experience with roles focused on increasing responsibility in global, technology-driven companies.

In her most recent role, Balcerzak was Deputy General Counsel for the Hexcel Corporation, an industry leading producer of advanced composites serving commercial aerospace, space and defense, and other industrial markets. Prior to that, she served as Senior Corporate Attorney with Barnes Group Inc., a worldwide provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions serving a wide range of end markets and customers.

"Gail's broad understanding of the legal environment in the global manufacturing market is a perfect fit for Norsk," said Michael Canario, President and CEO of Norsk Titanium. "The ability for a technology company like Norsk to attract top-level talent like Gail is critical to our long-term growth strategy. The Norsk leadership team and I are excited to have her on board."

In her new role, Balcerzak will lead the global Norsk Titanium legal team in all legal, regulatory, legislative, intellectual property, and compliance matters. She will offer legal advice to the Board and Norsk leadership, as well as provide support to strategize and formulate long-term business goals and benchmarks.

"I am thrilled to join the Norsk Titanium team," Balcerzak added. "I look forward to providing guidance to the company and leadership team through a period of significant expansion for both Norsk and the entire additive manufacturing industry."

About Norsk Titanium AS

Norsk Titanium AS was founded in 2007 in Norway and has pioneered the use of its patented additive manufacturing process, Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD). It has been supplying flight qualified structural components since 2017, and today the company operates manufacturing facilities in the State of New York and Norway. The company is distinguished in the aviation industry by its proprietary RPD technology that transforms titanium wire into complex components suitable for structural and safety-critical applications. Norsk Titanium is a supplier to commercial aerospace Tier-1 manufacturers and is committed to cost-reducing aerostructures and jet engines for the world's premier aerospace companies. RPD is the world's first FAA-approved process for manufacturing 3D-printed, structural titanium, delivering substantial lead-time and cost savings for aerospace, defense and commercial customers.

