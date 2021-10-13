Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Wird es jetzt richtig ernst?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Tradegate
08.10.21
10:58 Uhr
8,000 Euro
-0,050
-0,62 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9508,25018:17
8,1008,15017:45
PR Newswire
13.10.2021 | 18:16
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 13

13 October 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 145,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 677.753p. The highest price paid per share was 684.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 666.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.017% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 452,869,700 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 853,351,996. Rightmove holds 12,832,384 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
621666.00 08:08:37
610666.80 08:10:55
47666.80 08:10:55
658667.60 08:12:03
85667.60 08:12:03
733669.60 08:15:00
631669.40 08:15:10
600668.80 08:15:15
226668.40 08:16:50
392668.40 08:16:50
248667.60 08:17:52
375667.60 08:17:52
724668.00 08:20:21
784670.40 08:26:14
653670.00 08:28:14
691670.40 08:31:28
89672.40 08:34:34
97672.80 08:34:58
97672.80 08:34:58
34672.80 08:34:58
41672.80 08:34:58
180672.80 08:34:58
350672.80 08:34:58
60672.80 08:34:58
21672.80 08:34:58
25672.80 08:34:58
116672.80 08:34:58
60672.80 08:34:58
21672.80 08:34:58
25672.80 08:34:58
116672.80 08:34:58
97672.80 08:34:58
41672.80 08:34:58
34672.80 08:34:58
180672.80 08:34:58
97672.80 08:34:58
41672.80 08:34:58
34672.80 08:34:58
180672.80 08:34:58
103672.80 08:35:02
118673.40 08:35:27
172673.40 08:35:27
172673.40 08:35:27
172673.40 08:35:27
172673.40 08:35:27
172673.40 08:35:27
172673.40 08:35:27
371673.20 08:35:27
357673.20 08:35:27
697673.20 08:36:04
657672.80 08:37:22
612672.40 08:39:10
653672.20 08:39:10
350672.40 08:39:10
660671.80 08:43:03
255671.60 08:46:18
356671.60 08:46:18
31671.80 08:46:37
219671.60 08:46:57
350671.60 08:46:57
142671.60 08:46:57
61671.60 08:46:57
50671.60 08:46:57
256671.60 08:46:57
381671.40 08:47:29
337671.40 08:47:29
734671.20 08:47:33
704671.80 08:51:19
206671.60 08:53:50
458671.60 08:53:50
634671.20 08:57:03
459671.00 09:05:52
608671.00 09:08:04
169671.00 09:08:04
749671.20 09:12:52
61671.20 09:12:52
99671.40 09:13:18
151671.40 09:13:18
447671.20 09:13:18
151671.40 09:13:18
54671.40 09:13:18
65671.40 09:13:18
247671.40 09:13:18
171671.20 09:13:31
239672.00 09:14:37
45672.00 09:17:06
1147672.00 09:17:06
238672.00 09:17:06
393673.40 09:20:21
111673.40 09:20:21
47673.40 09:20:21
39673.40 09:20:21
196673.40 09:20:21
376673.20 09:20:59
231673.20 09:20:59
300672.80 09:22:19
401672.80 09:22:50
90672.60 09:22:59
2672.60 09:22:59
629672.60 09:22:59
231672.80 09:32:57
268672.80 09:33:07
115672.80 09:33:07
49672.80 09:33:07
41672.80 09:33:07
222672.80 09:33:07
638672.80 09:33:31
119673.40 09:34:07
51673.40 09:34:07
42673.40 09:34:07
229673.40 09:34:07
119673.40 09:34:18
119673.40 09:34:18
141673.40 09:34:37
256673.80 09:34:57
116673.80 09:34:57
49673.80 09:34:57
41673.80 09:34:57
224673.80 09:34:57
97673.80 09:35:01
41673.80 09:35:01
34673.80 09:35:01
188673.80 09:35:01
87673.80 09:35:04
37673.80 09:35:04
31673.80 09:35:04
169673.80 09:35:04
701673.60 09:35:35
447673.80 09:37:42
350673.80 09:37:42
248673.60 09:37:58
487673.60 09:37:58
227673.40 09:38:58
11673.40 09:38:58
440673.40 09:39:05
672673.60 09:39:59
523677.60 09:43:32
691677.60 09:43:32
100677.60 09:43:32
200677.60 09:43:32
424677.80 09:43:32
185677.80 09:43:32
686679.40 09:47:43
721680.00 09:52:28
679680.00 09:57:20
350680.00 10:05:21
60679.80 10:07:41
575679.80 10:07:52
39679.80 10:07:52
725680.00 10:58:06
733680.00 10:58:06
597680.00 10:58:06
737680.00 10:58:06
694680.00 10:58:06
707680.00 10:58:06
602680.00 10:58:06
655680.00 10:58:06
611680.00 10:58:06
67680.00 10:58:06
664680.00 10:58:06
526680.00 10:58:06
350680.00 10:58:06
162679.80 10:58:06
550679.80 10:58:06
619679.60 10:58:08
727679.40 11:03:06
350678.60 11:06:47
350678.60 11:06:47
350679.00 11:12:34
116680.00 11:18:09
558680.00 11:18:09
663679.80 11:19:50
568680.00 11:30:11
87680.00 11:30:11
643679.80 11:30:43
116679.60 11:33:03
545679.60 11:33:03
594679.60 11:37:59
67679.60 11:37:59
597680.00 11:41:34
692680.00 11:58:10
645680.00 11:58:10
72680.00 12:04:58
563680.00 12:04:58
718680.00 12:05:08
185679.80 12:07:24
175679.80 12:07:24
306679.80 12:07:24
229679.20 12:09:34
516679.20 12:09:34
389679.60 12:16:17
350679.60 12:16:17
190679.40 12:22:58
490679.40 12:22:58
187680.00 12:34:44
686680.00 12:34:44
552680.00 12:34:44
6680.00 12:38:43
736680.00 12:40:10
725680.00 12:40:10
287680.00 12:40:10
350680.00 12:40:10
723679.60 12:42:02
291679.60 12:46:01
42679.60 12:46:01
348679.60 12:46:34
645679.20 12:55:23
658679.00 12:56:35
1678.80 13:03:11
632678.80 13:03:11
691678.80 13:06:49
733678.60 13:07:00
260679.40 13:14:50
458679.40 13:14:50
550679.40 13:14:50
113679.40 13:14:50
345679.60 13:14:50
350679.60 13:14:50
674679.20 13:21:53
705679.80 13:29:13
697679.80 13:31:32
169679.80 13:31:32
550679.80 13:31:32
200678.40 13:34:23
152678.40 13:34:23
297678.40 13:34:23
698678.40 13:35:58
301677.60 13:37:36
350677.60 13:37:36
611676.80 13:40:12
607675.60 13:42:58
478677.00 13:54:37
159677.00 13:54:37
130677.00 13:57:59
600677.00 13:57:59
637676.80 13:58:26
952677.40 14:02:06
263677.60 14:02:06
350677.60 14:02:06
252677.60 14:03:32
396677.60 14:03:32
461678.00 14:09:29
262678.00 14:09:29
763678.20 14:11:27
501678.20 14:15:10
182678.20 14:15:10
36678.00 14:15:17
594678.00 14:15:46
669679.00 14:18:45
350678.80 14:18:45
314679.00 14:18:45
218678.00 14:22:02
59678.20 14:24:58
798678.40 14:27:52
450678.40 14:28:14
220678.40 14:28:14
723679.20 14:30:20
136680.00 14:32:15
600680.00 14:32:15
109680.00 14:32:15
708680.00 14:32:27
257680.00 14:32:27
156680.00 14:32:27
350679.60 14:32:39
365678.80 14:34:23
250678.80 14:34:23
691680.00 14:35:30
726680.00 15:31:12
662680.00 15:31:12
614680.00 15:31:12
618680.00 15:31:12
649680.00 15:31:12
689680.00 15:31:12
775680.00 15:31:12
718680.00 15:31:12
604680.00 15:31:12
740680.00 15:31:12
735680.00 15:31:12
650680.00 15:31:12
662680.00 15:31:12
701680.00 15:31:12
699680.00 15:31:12
714680.00 15:31:12
627680.00 15:31:12
726680.00 15:31:12
692680.00 15:31:12
712680.00 15:31:12
728680.00 15:31:12
203679.80 15:31:13
600679.80 15:31:13
370680.00 15:31:13
205680.00 15:31:13
412680.00 15:31:13
263680.00 15:31:13
650680.00 15:31:13
2764680.00 15:31:13
3204680.00 15:31:13
699679.60 15:31:13
142680.00 15:32:07
207680.00 15:32:07
68680.00 15:32:07
238680.00 15:32:07
672680.00 15:34:04
54680.00 15:34:04
610680.00 15:57:56
74680.00 15:57:56
683680.00 15:57:56
38680.00 15:57:56
456680.00 15:58:17
94680.00 16:04:02
694680.00 16:04:02
95680.00 16:04:02
202680.00 16:04:03
85680.00 16:04:03
721680.00 16:04:03
716680.00 16:04:03
614680.00 16:04:03
164680 16:04:03
571680 16:04:03
596680 16:04:03
92680 16:04:03
637680 16:04:08
716680 16:04:08
619680 16:04:08
606680 16:04:08
683680 16:04:08
739680 16:04:08
613680 16:04:08
726680 16:04:08
609680 16:04:08
732680 16:04:08
723680 16:04:08
346680 16:04:08
371680 16:04:08
297680 16:04:08
731680 16:05:43
356680 16:07:26
142680 16:08:26
759680 16:08:27
200682 16:28:10
321682 16:28:10
200682 16:28:10
686682 16:28:10
2674682 16:28:47
3581682 16:28:47
24682 16:28:47
350682 16:28:47
234682 16:28:47
265682 16:28:47
421682 16:28:47
890685 16:35:13
RIGHTMOVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.