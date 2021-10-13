Anzeige
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Total voting rights announcement

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Total voting rights announcement

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Total voting rights announcement 13-Oct-2021 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Further re total voting rights

REA has received a notification, in accordance with DGTR 5.6.1, from Nokia Bell Pensioenfonds OFP with respect to a change in its percentage voting rights in the company. Such notification has been announced by the company today.

By way of clarification, this notification is the cumulative result of changes in the total number of ordinary and preference shares in the company held by Nokia Bell Pensioenfonds OFP and the recalculation of the percentage of voting rights represented by their holdings when computed by reference to the total voting rights in the company pursuant to the announcement on 7 May 2020. Such rights take into account voting rights currently attaching to the issued preference shares of the company.

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 124295 
EQS News ID:  1240599 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240599&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2021 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
