R.E.A. Holdings plc: Total voting rights announcement 13-Oct-2021

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Further re total voting rights

REA has received a notification, in accordance with DGTR 5.6.1, from Nokia Bell Pensioenfonds OFP with respect to a change in its percentage voting rights in the company. Such notification has been announced by the company today.

By way of clarification, this notification is the cumulative result of changes in the total number of ordinary and preference shares in the company held by Nokia Bell Pensioenfonds OFP and the recalculation of the percentage of voting rights represented by their holdings when computed by reference to the total voting rights in the company pursuant to the announcement on 7 May 2020. Such rights take into account voting rights currently attaching to the issued preference shares of the company.

